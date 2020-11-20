Ryanair waives flight changes fees for holiday period

Ryanair has extended the waiving of flight change fees for customers making bookings in December and January.

The airline said customers making bookings through this period would be allowed to move flights with no fees up to September 30th, 2021.

Changes must be made at least seven days prior to the departure date of the original booking.

“Customers can now plan to see families at Christmas, or book Easter/summer holidays, safe in the knowledge that if plans change, they can move their flights without additional change fees,” said director of marketing and digital Dara Brady.

The waiver extension comes as airlines have been forced to cancel thousands of flights this year due to the Covid crisis and amid claims that some carriers, including Ryanair, have operated “ghost flights” to avoid issuing refunds to customers.

Ryanair was also of dragging its heels when processing refunds at an Oireachtas committee last month.

A collapse in air travel and once-off charges left the airline with a €410 million loss in the six months ended September 30th.

The coronavirus pandemic grounded the group’s fleet for almost four months from mid-March to the end of June as EU governments imposed flight or travel bans and widespread population lockdowns. Ryanair resumed flights in July but it is still not operating at normal capacity.