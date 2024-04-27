Frequent flooding on the Ennis-Limerick line: ‘I don’t know will it ever be fixed’

The rail commuters of Ennis are used to having to rough it from time to time. For the past four generations, the track at Ballycar between Ennis and Limerick has flooded, with the line being rendered impassable on at least 20 occasions since 1929.

This problem has grown much more serious over the past 20 years however, with major flooding events taking place in 1994, 1995, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2014, 2016, 2018 and again this year.

The exact cause of the increased incidents of flooding is unclear, with the effects of climate change and man-made alterations to the local topography through land reclamation thought to have played a role.

In 2020, engineering firm RPS completed an assessment for Iarnród Éireann, Clare County Council, the Office of Public Works, the Geological Survey of Ireland and the National Parks and Wildlife Services which put the price of constructing a drainage solution to the flooding at €16.7 million.

No body has yet been identified to fund this work, and as the track reopened after 33 days under water earlier this week, commuters are far from convinced that a solution is near.

“The flooding on the line has been happening for years. That won’t be fixed, there is no way in hell that it will ever be fixed. My three-year-old son is still going to have an issue with that flooding when he is older,” said Zara O’Grady, a student from Ennis who uses the service every day.

“The closure of the line had a major impact for me, when the trains weren’t running. We had to get the replacement bus. In fairness to them [Iarnród Éireann], the busses that they put on were very nice, but it wasn’t as quick as the train, so we were arriving late every day.

“The busses were okay but if I’m paying for the train, I want the train. We had to use our train tickets for the bus. So we had to come here [to the train terminal] buy our train tickets and then go back outside and catch the bus. It didn’t make sense.”

Commuters have quickly returned to the service since it was re-established last Saturday, with more than 50 people waiting for the 7.40am commuter train on Wednesday morning. About 10 minutes after leaving Ennis, the train slows to a crawling pace as it approaches Ballycar.

Passengers waiting for the Ennis to Limerick train earlier this week. Photograph: Andrew Hamilton

Flood waters, visible in every direction, lap against the base of the track, warning that a sudden return to rainy conditions could lead to another line closure.

Ryan McCabe uses the train regularly to travel from Ennis to Dublin, where he is a student in DCU.

“It was a real nuisance in the sense that it limited the flexibility of how I got from Ennis to Limerick and then on to Dublin. Most of the time I needed my dad to drop me into Limerick, or something else would have had to happen,” he said.

“I didn’t take the bus replacement option, it was more of a nuisance to get the bus than anything. I don’t know will it ever be fixed, with the way the Government are at times and Irish Rail as well. I don’t know will it ever happen.”

Ballycar resident and member of Clare County Council PJ Ryan (Ind) believes that a much cheaper solution is available to Iarnród Éireann, if they take advantage of local knowledge.

“There is a solution to this problem that wouldn’t cost anything like the kind of money being mentioned. There is natural drainage from swallow holes that could be reopened and used to solve this problem,” he said.

“Iarnród Éireann would be much better off talking to the local farmers rather than spending huge amounts of money on new consultancy reports and engineers, as has happened again and again over the past 30 years.

“If you speak to local farmers, they will tell you that there were these large swallow holes that were filled up over time and that probably created some of this problem. They would have been filled for land reclamation in the past but this could be reversed relatively easily.

“They [Iarnród Éireann] have already raised the railway line [in 2003] to no real benefit to anyone.”

The view from the train as it travelled from Ennis to Limerick earlier this week. Photograph: Andrew Hamilton

A spokesman for Iarnród Éireann said the flood mitigation options set out in the 2020 RPS report were still their preferred course of action.

“Iarnród Éireann believes the report meets the desired objective to identify the most appropriate technically feasible drainage solution to address the flooding at Ballycar,” said the spokesman.

“The indicative cost for the proposed solution is €16.7 million including VAT [2020 estimate], and for this project to proceed a funding source will need to be identified by the Exchequer, and, given the works are away from railway property, a responsible agency nominated.

[ Ecological tragedy in Clare heralds imminent water crisis in Ireland ]

“The report has been issued to the relevant State department and agencies for their consideration. When a funding source is identified this will permit the project to progress with the steps involved including the appointment of a consultant and the progression of the project through preliminary and detailed design.”

A spokesman for Clare County Council declined to comment on the flooding issue in Ballycar but said that Iarnród Éireann were the project lead for all proposed works in the area.