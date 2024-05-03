Trinity College Dublin students occupy university grounds in Israel protest

The college restricted access to staff and students in the wake of the encampment's creation on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Students at Trinity College Dublin have begun an occupation of the front lawn of the college demanding that the college “cut ties with Israel”.

Approximately 60 students gathered on Fellows Square starting at 8.30pm. The encampment follows similar demonstrations on university campuses in the United States.

In a statement posted on X, outgoing TCD students union president László Molnárfi said: “Students at Trinity College Dublin have set up an encampment for Palestine, demanding that their university cut ties with Israel as per BDS [Boycott, Divest, Sanction] principles supported by the vast majority of students and staff.”

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) confirmed that a “student TCD BDS encampment is in place in Trinity. Trinity supports students’ right to protest within the rules of the university and is monitoring the situation closely.

“Access to campus is restricted to students, staff & residents with college ID. We will keep you updated.”

A message on the college’s booking platform for the Book of Kells Experience said it would be closed on Saturday May 4th “due to circumstances beyond our control”.

Hundreds of Trinity staff and postgraduates previously signed a call for the university provost to conduct a review of links to Israeli institutions.

Earlier on Friday, TCD management defended its decision to fine the college’s students’ union €214,000 for financial losses incurred by disruptive protests throughout the year.

The union and protest groups have been involved in blocking access to the Book of Kells in protest over issues such as fee increases and the university’s stance on Gaza on several occasions since last September.

The move has sparked criticism from students, academics and some politicians who described the move as an attempt to suppress student protest.

In a statement, Trinity College Dublin said it was a not-for-profit organisation which could not survive solely on Government funding and depends on other sources of income.

Jeffrey Sardina of TCD’s PWO (Postgraduate Workers’Organisation) said he has been warned that he will not be allowed to graduate if he or the union do not pay the fine.

Mr Sardina has been summoned to meeting with the Junior Dean in TCD to explain his and other students actions in blocking access to the Book of Kells in the college.

The letter states that, unless the fine is paid, the sum of money could become a “debt to the university that must be paid as a prerequisite to graduation”.