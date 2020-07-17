Ryanair drops fees for changing flights for further month

Ryanair is axing fees for changing flights for all customers who book to travel in September.

The airline has already waived the fee, charged when passengers change flights they have already booked with the company, for July and August.

On Friday, Ryanair said that, from July 17th, anyone who books to travel in September will be able to move their flights with zero charge. Dara Brady, the airline’s director of marketing, confirmed that it would extend the waiver to September bookings as the company expected the holiday season to be extended this year.

Ryanair began flying 40 per cent of its schedule across Europe at the beginning of the month.

Earlier this week, the airline said it would cancel 1,000 flights between the Republic and UK in August and September as the Government was continuing to impose a 14-day quarantine on passengers arriving into the Republic.

The Government confirmed this week that it would be extending the quarantine until next month at least. Most EU states have lifted their restrictions. Figures show that Covid-19 infection rates have fallen across the bloc despite a partial revival of air travel.