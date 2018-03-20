Ryanair acquires 75% stake in Austrian airline

Irish airline Ryanair said on Tuesday that it will acquire a 75 per cent stake in Austrian airline LaudaMotion for “less than €50 million”, as it set out a plan to help build a successful Austrian low fares airline.

LaudaMotion is an Austrian AOC holder owned by Niki Lauda, which has recently acquired many of the assets, including A320 aircraft, of the former Niki Airline. The airline will shortly start a range of scheduled and charter services from Germany, Austria and Switzerland primarily to Mediterranean leisure destinations, as it seeks to compete in a market which is dominated by Lufthansa’s high airfares with its Swiss and Austrian subsidiaries.

The deal will see Ryanair take an initial 24.9 per cent stake in LaudaMotion, and this will rise “as soon as possible” to 75 per cent, subject to EU Competition approval.

Niki Lauda, chairman of LaudaMotion said he is “thrilled” about the partnership with Ryanair.

“I have always stood up for competition and have opposed monopolies. Therefore I am thrilled that in the partnership with Ryanair, LaudaMotion will be able to establish itself as a strong competitor and to grow quickly and sustainably. A new player in the aviation market is born and I am looking forward to offering our passengers an extensive route portfolio at competitive air fares.”

Mr Lauda will chair the board of the airline, and Ryanair will provide financial and management support to the airline, as well as six wet-lease aircraft for S2018 to enable LaudaMotion to complete an extensive 21 aircraft flying program.

Ryanair will pay “less than €50 million” for the 75 per cent stake, but will provide an additional € 50 million for year one start up and operating costs. The strategy is for the airline reach profitability by year three of operations, provided that the plan to grow the business to a fleet of at least 30 Airbus aircraft is successful.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said he looks forward to working in partnership with Niki Lauda to successfully develop his vision.

“The LaudaMotion AOC will support a fleet of Airbus aircraft which is something we have hoped to develop within the Ryanair group for some years,” he said.