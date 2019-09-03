Public asked to give their views on Dublin Airport plan

Fingal County Council is seeking the public’s views on the draft local area plan for Dublin Airport.

The council says that the plan provides for the airport’s sustainable growth. It covers issues including land use, transport to and from the hub, and its impact on locals.

Fingal said on Tuesday that the plan is available at its offices in Swords and Blanchardstown, library branches or online. Anyone interested can make submissions by email or post. The deadline is October 15th.

The north Dublin council is hosting two information evenings, one in the County Hall, Swords on September 18th and the second in the Radisson Blu, Dublin Airport on October 1st.

Dublin Airport is Ireland’s biggest and handled more than 31 million passengers last year. It is responsible for 80 per cent of international traffic into the Republic and more than 60 per cent for Ireland as a whole.

Its owner DAA intends expanding facilities to allow the airport to cater for up to 40 million passengers, a figure it is expected to hit in 2030.