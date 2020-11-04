Government to waive quarantine restrictions for some travellers from Sunday

Passengers from some EU states will not have to quarantine on arrival in the Republic from next week once they have a test showing that they are Covid-19 negative.

The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, told TDs and senators on Wednesday the Government would adopt the EU “traffic-light” system for travel from Sunday night, November 8th.

Mr Ryan said that from Sunday, the Republic would waive the need for those arriving from areas graded as “orange” under this system to self-isolate for 14 days, once they confirm they have tested negative for Covid-19 up to three days before coming here.

Grade system

The EU system grades regions as green, orange and red, according to the rate of Covid-19 infection in each, with green being the lowest risk.

For those arriving from red zones, the Minister said that the Government would waive the remainder of the 14-day quarantine restriction for them if they get an approved negative Covid-19 test five days after arrival.

He acknowledged that only a small number of EU regions were rated orange by the European Centre for Disease Control, while most remained red or high risk following a surge in Covid-19 cases

Mr Ryan also signalled that the Government would back plans to establish testing centres at the Republic’s airports for those travelling from the Republic.

Dublin Airport owner, DAA, says it could have a centre open within days if it gets a ministerial order waiving the need to get planning permission for the facility.

“The Government will assist DAA in whatever way they need assistance,” the Minister said.

He added that whatever testing system the airport introduced would have to be one approved by health authorities.

PCR tests

Mr Ryan told the committee that the Republic would only accept results from PCR tests, which check for the virus’s DNA, rather than faster, cheaper screening, which identify antigens released by an individual’s immune system.

“The current advice from the international authorities is that antigen testing is not appropriate for international air travel,” he noted.

However, Mr Ryan added that should that advice change, the Government should also be prepared to change.