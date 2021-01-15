Flights in State’s airspace collapse to 1980s levels

Flights through the State’s airspace collapsed to 1980s levels last year following travel bans imposed by governments to combat Covid-19, new figures show.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), responsible for air traffic control, said on Friday that it handled fewer than 500,000 flights last year, 670,000 less than in 2019.

An IAA statement noted that it was the “lowest level of flights in Irish airspace since the late 1980s”.

Peter Kearney, chief executive, declared that Irish aviation had never experienced a year as bad as 2020.