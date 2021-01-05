DAA International to run Red Sea airport

State company DAA’s international arm has won a contract to manage a new airport at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Development Project.

DAA International, a subsidiary of the company responsible for Cork and Dublin airports, confirmed on Tuesday that The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) had named it as the operator for the project’s airport.

The new airport will be the gateway for what Saudi Arabia intends to be a luxury resort covering more than 28,000 sq km on its west coast. The first phase, including the airport, should be completed at the end of 2022.

DAA International already operates Terminal 5 at King Khalid Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The Irish company will provide airfield and terminal operations, aviation services, facilities management, will oversee commercial activities, as well as corporate and financial services under its deal with the Red Sea developer.

John Pagano, chief executive of TRSDC said the compan chose DAA International because “we are confident that they can deliver not only an airport experience worthy of our luxury destination, but for their commitment to ensuring our sustainability goals are met”.

DAA International chief executive Nick Cole, said the the Red Sea Project was an amazing development, adding that the Irish company was “thrilled to be playing a major part in it”.