Drone start-up Manna becomes first to apply for EU operator’s licence

Drone delivery start-up Manna Aero has become the first company to apply to the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) for a new drone operator approval.

The certificate, known as a “light UAS operator certificate” (LUC), became available under new EU drone regulations, which came into force last month.

They will be recognised in all EU member states.

Manna Aero is the first Irish company to apply for an LUC, following their recent trials of drone delivery services in rural Ireland.

Its application will now be reviewed by the IAA in line with the requirements of the EU regulations.

Newly appointed aviation regulator Diarmuid Ó Conghaile welcomed the submission, and emphasised the importance of a supportive regulatory environment for Ireland’s drone industry.

“This is an exciting development. Local delivery by drone is a green technology and also an economically efficient way to provide services to rural communities and isolated individuals, including delivery of food and medicines,” he said.

“The new pan-European regulation opens doors for innovative companies such as Manna Aero, giving them access to a market of over 500 million consumers.”