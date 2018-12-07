Avolon orders 100 Airbus aircraft valued at €10bn

Avolon, the aviation leasing company based in Dublin, has ordered 100 Airbus aircraft from the A320neo family valued at $11.5 billion (€10.1 billion) at current list prices.

The order, which comprises 75 A320neo and 25 A321neo aircraft, is scheduled for delivery from 2023 onwards, the company said.

Avolon’s orderbook with Aibrus has now increased to more than 220 single-aisle and 45 twin-aisle aircraft.

“Our order for 100 A320neo family aircraft builds on our leading industry position and reflects our ambition to become the global leader in the sector,” said Avolon chief executive Dómhnal Slattery.

“The scale of the order reflects the long-term commitment and strategic perspective of our shareholders.”

Mr Slattery said Avolon continued to see “robust demand” from customers for the A320neo family, which was consistent with its own market research and global fleet forecast.

“Our order affirms our belief in the medium-term market outlook and the strong growth prospects for our business,” he said.

Airbus chief commercial officer Christian Scherer said he looked forward “to further extending this relationship as we go forward”.