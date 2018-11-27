Vodafone teams with HealthBeacon for patient medication tool

Vodafone Ireland has teamed up with Irish digital therapeutics company HealthBeacon to provide internet of things (IoT) connectivity for the company’s new smart health product.

HealthBeacon, which is headquartered in Dublin, develops smart tools for managing medication. Its latest product helps to remind patients to inject their medications at home. The device can be programmed with a patient’s medication schedule, and will remind them to take it at the correct times.

Vodafone IoT connectivity will connect the devices and facilitate the transfer of data. “This enables HealthBeacon to streamline our expansion and launch new countries quickly,” said Kieran Daly, HealthBeacon co-founder chief technical officer. “This global partnership will serve patients all over the world and ensure seamless connectivity for both our current and next-generation devices.”

“Remote patient monitoring is one element that empowers people to manage their conditions and helps them to live more independently,” said Debbie Power, Vodafone Ireland’s IoT country manager. “Our next-generation network means we are at the forefront of ensuring healthcare is securely connected now and into the future.”