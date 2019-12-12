Vodafone offers 5G roaming to customers visiting Europe

Vodafone has begun offering 5G roaming to its customers travelling to more than 100 towns and cities in Europe, and switched on 5G at Dublin Airport.

The mobile operator said customers would be able to access roaming 5G in 100 towns and cities in Spain, Germany, Italy and the UK from December 12th.

“At Vodafone, we are aware of the need for accessibility and at no point is that greater than when we are far away from home or work. We have therefore accelerated the availability of 5G roaming in time for the Christmas holidays,” said Vodafone Ireland Technology Director Didier Clavero Perez. “While travelling abroad, our customers will now find it even easier to keep in touch with loved ones at home and colleagues in the office.”

Vodafone is in the process of rolling out its 5G network around the country. It is currently live in locations in Cork, Limerick, Dublin, Galway and Waterford, with plans to expand the network to further locations over the coming months.

In addition to enabling roaming for its customers, Vodafone said visitors to Dublin Airport will be able to connect to its 5G network, making it the first airport in Ireland to offer the fast network.

“Dublin Airport is a hive of economic activity employing over 20,000 people and welcoming 90,000 passengers daily,” said Carl Meehan Dublin Airport Infrastructure and Support. “ We worked closely with Vodafone to have 5G available at the airport ahead of the busy Christmas season so all our travelling customers and those meeting them will find it easier to stay connected.”

Connecting to a 5G network requires a phone that will support the new technology, with Samsung, Huawei, OnePlus, LG and Xiaomi all offering compatible smartphones. Vodafone currently offers two Samsung devices to its customers.