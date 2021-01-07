US tech company Medallia creates 100 remote jobs in Ireland

US software company Medallia has announced it is expanding to Ireland, creating 100 new multilingual sales and support roles as it opens a new mid-market sales and support hub for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The jobs, which will be added over the next two years, will initially involve remote working.

The software-as-a-service (Saas) company, which specialises in employee and customer experience management, offers a platform that it says helps clients reduce customer churn, “turn detractors into buyers” and boost levels of cross-selling and up-selling.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar welcomed welcomed the arrival of the company.

“These 100 jobs are not fixed to any location and anyone with multilingual skills, anywhere in the country, is eligible to apply. I wish the Medallia team every success with these plans,” he said.

The decision was also welcomed by inward investment agency IDA Ireland and its chief executive Martin Shanahan.

The San Francisco-headquartered company has more than 1,000 employees spread across 20 global offices and remote working locations, as well as more than 1,000 clients.

“The mid-market in EMEA comprising over 100,000 companies, has been underserved when it comes to experience management technology that fits with their business,” said Rory Cameron, executive vice-president of mid-market and corporate development at Medallia.

“Ireland was a smart choice for us as it offers the largest concentration of multilingual sales and service talent to support our customers and our expansion plans.”