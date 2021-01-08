Ergo to create 60 jobs in response to Covid opportunities

Irish IT services group Ergo is to create 60 jobs this year as part of a new multimillion euro investment in the business.

Co-founder and chief executive John Purdy told The Irish Times the company was looking to make a number of acquisitions to further fuel growth.

Ergo, which currently employs about 400 people, offers IT solutions ranging from cloud and managed services to software and infrastructure.

Mr Purdy, who along with Tim Sheehy founded the business in 1993 as a two-man firm selling toner cartridges for printers, said the company was fast-forwarding its expansion strategy due to significant growth opportunities arising from the Covid crisis.

He said the new investment was being made in direct response to an accelerated adoption of digital technologies and an increasing reliance on cloud services.

A third of the new roles are being advertised from Friday with the remaining positions expected to be filled by the end of 2021.

The roles include business development, Microsoft Azure cloud architecture, Microsoft Azure and Dynamics 365 solution sales, cloud solution software engineering, and business change and project management.

Ergo, which was named Microsoft Ireland country partner of the year for the fifth time in a decade last July, recorded revenues of €85.2 million in 2019 and expects to surpass the €100 million milestone in fiscal 2021.

“Clients and the market are telling us they want to transform and move forward. The pandemic was devastating for many businesses, but the lucky ones that were able to leverage technology are seeing light at the end of the tunnel and new opportunities,” said Mr Purdy.

“I want to make sure that Ergo can partner with them and help them realise their new strategic goals quickly and continuously. We continue to invest and build capability to enable our clients to be the best they can be, now and into the future.”