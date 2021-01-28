Up your fitness by taking a walk with Dolly Parton

Fancy taking a walk with Dolly Parton? While some fitness apps encourage you to climb Everest or walk El Camino, Apple is taking a different approach.

The tech giant has added a new custom feature to its Fitness+ service: Time to Walk. The audio workouts encourage users to walk with influential figures while they recount personal stories, share photos and choose the soundtracks. Photos appear on your Apple Watch as the stories progress, making it a bit more interactive.

Among those who are already available are Dolly Parton, musician Shawn Mendes and Emmy award winner Uzo Aduba, with new content added each week.

