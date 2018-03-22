Twitter security chief to leave to cofound startup

Twitter’s chief security officer Michael Coates is stepping down from his role, announcing on the social media platform that he will leave the company to co-found a security startup.

Mr Coates, who joined Twitter in 2015, said he had announced the decision internally a few weeks ago.

“Twitter has been an amazing ride, but as I mentioned internally a few weeks back, my time is coming to an end. I’m confident to leave the program with an amazing security team. What’s next? I’m off to co-found a security startup - hope to share more about what we’re doing soon!” he wrote.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment on the departure.

He wasn’t the only one set to move in the tech industry. Separately, the director of information security engineering at Alphabet’s Google, Michal Zalewski, said on Twitter that he would be leaving after almost 11 years.

Mr Zalewski will join Snap, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Matthew Moore, who was earlier an engineering director at Google, also joined Snap as chief information security officer this year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Meanwhile, Facebook’s chief information security officer Alex Stamos was earlier this week reported to be leaving the company over disagreements in how the site should deal with its role in spreading disinformation. - Additional reporting: Reuters