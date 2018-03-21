Software company Guidewire plans 100 new roles in Dublin

Guidewire Software, which makes software products for the insurance industry, has announced an expansion of its operations Ireland, where it employs almost 300 people.

The company said it would hire 40 new roles in Dublin by the end of August and that it anticipated staff numbers would grow by “at least 100” by the end of 2019.

Guidewire’s Dublin operation is its largest office outside the US, where the company is headquartered, and its headcount in the city has increased almost 50 per cent over the past two years.

The Irish base, which was established in 2011, provides professional services consultancy and product development support to enterprise customers around the world.

Dan Lonborg was recently promoted to vice-president overseeing Guidewire’s core system at the Dublin office, while Niall Lalor was appointed country manager of Ireland.

“We have seen growth of 20 per cent in our Dublin professional services team since September 2017 alone, and plan to continue on this trajectory through to the summer,” said Guidewire executive Sandia Ren.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys welcomed the job creation and said it built on Ireland’s capabilities in the software sector.

“I have no doubt that they will be able to attract the high-tech skills needed and that the company will continue to thrive and prosper here,” she said.

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley attributed the expansion to a “pro-business environment and rich technical talent pool”.