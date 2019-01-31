Tech review: An artificially intelligent catfood bowl

Mookkie

Artificial intelligence is in everything these days. So it’s not that strange that it has found its way into your pet’s accessories. OK, so maybe it’s a little strange. But if you have a cat, Mookkie could put an end to food thieves. It uses facial recognition to identify your pet, opening the bowl only for them. There’s a small camera and an AI system at work, with a small light for night time snacks. Not only will it stop next door’s wandering cat from stealing your pet’s food, it will also keep younger members of the household out of the pet bowl.

Mookkie.com