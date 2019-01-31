Intel names Robert Swan as chief executive
Swan succeeded Brian Krzanich who resigned in June 2018
Intel has named Robert Swan as chief executive.
Mr Swan (58) has been serving of Intel’s interim chief executive for seven months and as chief financial officer since 2016. He has also been elected to Intel’s board.
Intel in June said chief executive Brian Krzanich resigned after a probe revealed that a past consensual relationship with an Intel employee violated company policy.
Krzanich had been in the role since May 2013.