Seven start-ups receive European funding as Launchbox kicks off

Seven Irish start-ups have received funding of up to €2.5 million apiece from the European Innovation Council.

This is a European Commission-backed initiative that aims to support researchers who have smart, but highly risky innovations that have the potential to scale up internationally.

The Irish companies to secure funding include Coroflo, a Dublin-based medical technology company that has developed what it claims is the world’s first accurate breastfeeding monitor.

Other companies include Beats Medical, which is developing tailored digital therapeutics for neurological and brain disorders, and CroiValve, a company that is behind a non-surgical treatment to restore heart valve function.

Three companies from Galway also received funding under the initiative. These are Bluedrop Medical, which is using artificial intelligence to manage patients at risk of diabetic foot ulcer; Perfuze, a start-up that is developing a way to easily remove clots from the brain; and Vetex, which has developed a medical device to enable clots to be removed without using drugs.

Limerick-headquartered Votechnik, which is developing a fully automated recycling technology, rounds out the list of Irish companies to receive EIC accelerator pilot grants.

Overall, some €149 million funding in EIC accelerator pilot grants for 83 SMEs and start-ups around Europe was announced on Thursday.

The EIC programme, which first launched as a pilot in late 2017 as part of the Horizon 2020 programme, offers grants and “blended” financing to entrepreneurs. It was recently awarded an additional €2 billion to disperse to companies.

Genetic code

Meanwhile, Helixworks Technologies, a Cork-based company that has developed technology that allows people to convert any digital files into genetic code, has received EIC pathfinder funding as part of a consortia led by Imperial College London and with participation from two French companies. The consortia’s OligoArchive project secured close to €3 million.

Separately, student accelerator programme Launchbox has kicked off with 13 start-ups seeking investment.

The programme, which is managed by Trinity College, is now in its seventh season with alumni including Foodcloud, Touchtech and Artomatix.

This year’s cohort consists of Aquahomes, Bounce, CashBox, Ethicart, Flowaste, Jolt Analytics, KeepAppy, Macalla NeuronWoods, Snaggletooth, Study.ie, The EcoSystem and Two White Socks.

Since 2013, some 70 student ventures have created 130 jobs and raised €9.4 million in investment and funding through the accelerator.