Samsung Serif is far from your usual TV

When is a TV not a TV? When it looks like the Serif TV – something that is less like the standard TV screen. The design, which was developed in collaboration with Paris-based brothers Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec and now in different sizes, may be a bit of acquired taste. The TV uses Samsung’s QLED technology and has an ambient mode that displays news headlines, weather updates, and imagery so your TV can be used even when you aren’t interested in programmes.