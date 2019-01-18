Salesforce confirms plans to hire 1,500 new staff for Dublin campus

Software company Salesforce has confirmed it is to create 1,500 new jobs for Dublin over the next five years.

The move comes as the tech giant said it is to build its new 430,000 sq ft campus in the capital, locating it on North Wall Quay in the Silicon Docks area of the city.

Salesforce Tower Dublin, which is being built by developer Johnny Ronan and US investment group Colony Capital, will be located at Spencer Dock, and is part of the company’s plan for ongoing growth and investment in the Irish operation.

Salesforce has been on the search for some time for a new home for its 1,400-strong Irish workforce, who are currently split between two buildings in Sandyford, Co Dublin. Among the locations put forward as potentials for the new campus were Dublin Landings, the Exo building at Point Village, and Bolands Quay, which has since been bought by Google.

Plans for the new building were unveiled at the national convention centre in Dublin on Friday morning with employees expected to move into the new campus in mid-2021.

Elizabeth Pinkham, Salesforce’s executive vice president for real estate, said the new building would be a “physical manifestation of the company’s culture” and a home for employees.

She added it would also be a home for the local community with the building’s rooftop ‘Ohana floor’ being made available to non-profits for free to use for events.

Salesforce said the campus would be the most sustainable building in the Republic with the group to source 100 per cent renewable energy to meet the company’s commitment to low carbon buildings.

Irish office

IDA Ireland chief executive, Martin Shanahan, noted that this was one of the largest single jobs announcements in the 70 year history of the inward investment agency.

“Salesforce is very familiar with what Ireland has to offer and this announcement is a strong indicator of the strength of the Irish proposition to investors across the world.

“Today’s announcement of a ‘Salesforce Tower’ in Dublin city centre further deepens its commitment to Ireland and the new urban campus will provide the company with the potential to expand its operations even further as it continues to service millions of users across Europe, the Middle East and Africa,” he said.

Salesforce was founded by Marc Benioff and Parker Harris 20 years ago. The company is headquartered in San Francisco but opened its Irish office a year later, the first hub outside the US.

“Europe is Salesforce’s fastest growing region, and Ireland has been a significant part of our success. We are excited to be announcing our continued commitment with this investment in Dublin as we grow our team in the coming years,” said Miguel Milano, Salesforce’s international president.

The company, which recorded revenues of $8.39 billion (€7.36 billion) in 2017, on Friday also announced a $1 million donation to the charity Educate Together.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Salesforce’s investment “provides a huge boost for the Docklands and for Ireland at a time of economic and political uncertainty with Brexit on the horizon.”

“This is a real vote of confidence in Ireland,” he added.