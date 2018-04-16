Rubrik to add 50 jobs in Cork

California-based cloud data company Rubrik is to add 50 jobs at its Cork office as part of its European expansion plan. The company is recruiting for customer support, IT and sales positions.

Rubrik offers cloud data management, with data protection, search, analytics, archival and copy data management services.

“Rubrik is driving a massive transformation in the technology industry by helping companies simplify how they manage their data,” Arvind Nithrakashyap, co-founder and chief technology officer at Rubrik, said. “We have grown tremendously over the past four years since our founding, and we continue to scale the company at a rapid pace.”

The announcement was made by Minister of State at the Department of Justice David Stanton with Mr Nithrakashyap and Giri Iyer, senior vice president of global customer support and success at Rubrik.

“Technology is central to the Government’s plans for jobs and growth, and in the past two years we have added substantial jobs in this area,” Mr Stanton said. “Rubrik is a dynamic, innovative company at the cutting edge of their industry. Today’s announcement that they are expanding further in Ireland with the creation of 50 additional jobs is a major vote of confidence.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said the expansion demonstrated Ireland’s ability to attract investment from high-growth companies.