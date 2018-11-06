Revenue, profits rise at Newry-based First Derivatives

Revenue and profit at Newry-headquartered technology company First Derivatives rose in the first half of the year as demand for its Kx data analysis software remaining strong.

The company, which provides trading and risk management software systems and consulting services to the capital markets industry, said revenue was £105.6 million (€120.8 million) in the period ending August 31st, up from £87.8 million a year earlier. That was a rise of 20 per cent.

Gross profit showed a similar climb, increasing by 21 per cent to £43.9 million, with pretax profit up 20 per cent to £7.6 million. The company said adjusted earnings after tax were £10.6 million, a 15 per cent rise.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation was 12 per cent higher at £18.1 million in the first half of the year.

Adjust fully diluted earnings per share were 38.7 pence, a rise of 13 per cent. The interim dividend was 7.7 pence per share, up 10 per cent year on year.

FD said it saw strong growth of 21 per cent in revenue during the first half of the year, with licence revenue rising 39 per cent on the back of increase demand for the Kx technology.

The company’s managed services and consulting business saw revenue rise 19 per cent.

Fintech revenue at FD rose 24 per cent to £82.7 million in the first half of the year as software revenue grew and services to clients expanded.

“Our confidence in the growth prospects and the long-term potential of FD continues to increase, underpinned by demand for our Kx technology across multiple industries and our domain knowledge and growing reputation in managed services and consulting,” said Seamus Keating, chairman of FD. “The pace of major contract wins across the business, together with our high levels of repeat and recurring revenue provide confidence and position the group well to continue achieving strong growth. We expect to deliver revenue and adjusted Ebitda slightly ahead of consensus forecasts for the year to February 28th 2019.”

FD said it would take 100 per cent ownership of Kx Systems by the end of June 2019, acquiring the minority shareholdings in the business.