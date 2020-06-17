Looking forward to the PlayStation 5?

Have you been waiting patiently for news on the PlayStation 5? Sony’s event last week unveiled the games line-up and gave us a quick glimpse at the console design, which has ditched the black case we’ve come to know and love in favour of a bit of a redesign. What’s more important than the outer appearance is how the console will work – it promises advanced graphics and shorter load times through its solid-state hard drive – and the games. Coming to the PS5 is a new Gran Turismo title, Ratchet & Clank and Spider-Man, all in time for Christmas. What we don’t know yet is exactly when it will launch, nor how much it will cost us.

