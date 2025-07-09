Ireland

Motorcyclist (20s) dies in crash near Abbeyleix, Co Laois

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to the incident on the N77 on Tuesday evening

21/07/2017 -- Generic Garda traffic accident road signs search words crash collision Gardai road block Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
A motorcyclist has died near Abbeyleix, Co Laois. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Ella Sloane
Wed Jul 09 2025 - 09:40

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road crash in which a motorcyclist was killed in Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

The man, aged in his 20s, died when he crashed on the N77 at the junction of the Portlaoise Road and Ballyroan Road at about 7.50pm on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other vehicles involved.

The man’s body was taken to the mortuary at Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

READ MORE

Woman left ‘shaken’ and ‘in tears’ after alleged racist incident on Bus Éireann bus

Lions v Brumbies live updates: Andy Farrell’s men visit Canberra

Cliff Taylor: Trump’s latest threat of 200% pharma tariffs raises big questions for Ireland

‘We do not support Putin’: On board the sanctioned Russian ship in Killiney Bay

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to come forward.

The scene remains preserved for a Garda examination. The road from Main Street in Abbeyleix to Tonduff Cross on the Portlaoise Road was closed, and diversions were put in place.

Gardaí have appealed to any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage of the area at the time of the crash to make this footage available to them

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbeyleix Garda station at 057 873 0580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter