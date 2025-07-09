Motorcyclist (20s) dies in crash near Abbeyleix, Co Laois

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road crash in which a motorcyclist was killed in Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

The man, aged in his 20s, died when he crashed on the N77 at the junction of the Portlaoise Road and Ballyroan Road at about 7.50pm on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other vehicles involved.

The man’s body was taken to the mortuary at Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to come forward.

The scene remains preserved for a Garda examination. The road from Main Street in Abbeyleix to Tonduff Cross on the Portlaoise Road was closed, and diversions were put in place.

Gardaí have appealed to any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage of the area at the time of the crash to make this footage available to them

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbeyleix Garda station at 057 873 0580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.