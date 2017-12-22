Last-minute shoppers: which Christmas tablet should you buy?

On the hunt for a new tablet? Here are some options to consider.

Apple iPad Pro 10.7 inch

iPad Pro 10.7 inch

You can’t mention tablets without mentioning the iPad. It’s the first one that springs to mind every time you even think of the word. The latest one is the 10.7 inch iPad Pro, which has a bit more power under the hood and works with Apple’s Pencil (which is not a stylus, by the way). The 10.7 inch version of the tablet squeezes down the bezels to get even more screen in. You pay for the extra power and functions though; for a more pocket friendly version, the regular iPad starts from €419.

Where to buy: CompuB

How much: €749

Samsung Tab S2 8 inch

Samsung Tab S2

I was a big fan of the original Tab S; Samsung has since updated the device without, well, ruining it. The Tab S2 is still lightweight and perfect for reading books or newspapers, but still big enough to enjoy the odd movie or TV programme. There’s an 8 megapixel camera on the back and a 2.1 megapixel one on the front. On the inside, there’s 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space.

Where to buy: Harvey Norman

How much: €269

Amazon Fire HD

Amazon Fire HD

You may swear that you’ll never give your child a tablet, but there’ll inevitably come a time when you find yourself wrestling your own out of sticky fingers and you’ll wish you had a cheap tablet you could bargain with. The Amazon Fire HD isn’t a bad option. The 8-inch screen is HD, although at 189 pixels per inch it isn’t the highest you can get, but it costs under €70. It comes with Alexa, Amazon’s smart assistant, built in too.

Where to buy: PC World

How much: €70

Lenovo Tab3

Lenovo Tab 3

Another reasonably priced Android tablet is the Lenovo Tab3 7. It comes with a 7-inch screen, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. It lasts up to nine hours on a single charge, depending on what punishment you’re putting it through, and there’s a dedicated Kids Mode that restricts access to certain areas of the tablet and facilitates safer web browsing.

Where to buy: Arnotts

How much: €100

Apple iPad Mini 4

iPad Mini 4

Another Apple option is the 7.9-inch Mini. The Mini 4 is a more refined version of the smaller tablet, slimming down from previous versions. It has Apple’s A8 chip and works on 64-bit architecture, handling even some of the more demanding apps in the store. There are two decent cameras built in, and fingerprint security too.

Where to buy: Compu B

How much: €499