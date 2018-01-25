Tech Tools: Razor Turbo Jetts

There may have been a moment a few weeks ago when managers of shopping centres around Ireland paused, trying to deal with the distinctly unsettling feeling that something, somewhere was wrong. A bit off. Like birds quietening down before a natural disaster strikes.

That may have been the moment that Razor unveiled its Turbo Jetts at CES 2018, the amped-up version of Heelys that are sure to be banned from use – or at least frowned upon – in most public spaces should they ever make it to market here. They’ve got a motor that can propel you at up to 10mph, which sounds like a recipe for disaster, and last for about 30 minutes on a single charge. They’re due to be launched next month. Come back Heelys, all is forgiven.

razor.com