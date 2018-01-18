Snuggle up to a sleep robot to beat insomnia
Apparently the robot breathes too – it’s a way to help reduce stress
Trouble sleeping? There’s an app for that, but I’d rather take a look at this slightly odd nap buddy: the Somnox sleep robot at €500. Instead of a stuffed animal, you snuggle up to a robot to help you beat insomnia. I’m slightly freaked out. It’s not the fact the website encourages you to “spoon the sleep robot”. It’s not that it offers three ways to soothe you to sleep and one of those is tagged “affection”. It’s that it breathes. The robot breathes. Apparently, it’s a way to help reduce stress, and it’s backed up by studies. Personally, waking in the middle of the night clutching an inaminate object that suddenly moves sounds a little terrifying. Snuggle up.
https://www.somnox.nl