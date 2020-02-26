Jason Ward appointed to lead Dell Technologies in Ireland

Dell Technologies has appointed Jason Ward as managing director of its Irish business.

Mr Ward has more than thirty years experience in the tech sector. He has held several leadership positions with Dell and prior to that with EMC. He succeeds Aongus Hegarty, who was recently appointed president of international markets. His role also sees him succed Mark Hopkins, former general manager of Dell’s commercial business locally, who was recently appointed VMware director for the Western Europe region at Dell.

Mr Ward’s previous roles include managing director of enterprise in the Nordics for Dell.

Despite the current strong performance of the economy, companies and organisations continue to face significant challenges and opportunity in the year ahead,” said Mr Ward.

“The team here at Dell Technologies are well positioned to provide market leading solutions to our customers which will help them navigate change, identify opportunities and fundamentally embrace a digital future,” he added.