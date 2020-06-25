Informatica teams up with Adapt Centre for AI collaboration

US technology company Informatica has teamed up with a leading Irish research centre working on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

The cloud data company is partnering with the Science Foundation Ireland-backed Adapt Centre to help automate its data management offerings.

“Data is the oil of the digital economy, but it needs to be filtered to ensure that companies can find the nuggets that will drive their business forward,” said Keith Lyons, managing director of Informatica Ireland.

“Adapt is renowned for its expertise in AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP), which are key to achieving this,” he added.

Informatica employs over 3,000 people globally, including 175 in Dublin. The company has expanded its presence here in recent years following its $55 million (€49 million) acquisition of Irish software company Similarity Systems in January 2006. The company recorded $1.3 billion in turnover last year.

Based in Dublin and with funding of €50 million, the Adapt centre is focused on developing digital media innovations through its research, which encompasses text, speech and video processing.

Hosted by Trinity College Dublin, the centre’s partner institutions include Dublin City University, University College Dublin, TU Dublin, Athlone Institute of Technology, Maynooth University and Cork Institute of Technology.