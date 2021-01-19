Indigo Telecom plans 100 new jobs for Limerick subsidiary 4site

Telecoms support services group Indigo Telecom said it plans to create 100 jobs in Limerick over the next three years.

The new roles at its international fibre centre of excellence will come through its Irish subsidiary 4site. Among the new jobs are fibre planners, gis engineers, design engineers, telecoms surveyors, project managers, and business support roles in accounts, sales and operations. The company’s Irish headquarters are located at Raheen Business Park.

The recruitment is to support the group’s planned international expansion as it seeks to capitalise on the growing market opportunities around fibre to the home (FTTH), data centres, the implementation of wireless and 5G technologies and telco network services.

“We looked at various locations to expand our existing fibre centre of excellence as we see unprecedented demand for our services in new markets such as Germany and the USA,” said Ian Duggan, chief executive of 4site. “We decided on the Mid-West of Ireland due to the very best local talent that we can continue to build on and develop further. This is a great vote of confidence from Indigo Telecom Group and is testament to the brilliant local talent and the work we already do here in Limerick.”

Indigo Telecom Group currently employs more than 400 people in 10 offices located in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and the Netherlands. Last year, the group added 140 jobs, around 90 of which were in Ireland.

“We’re really excited to invest in Ireland, and specifically within the Limerick and surrounding areas,” said Indigo’s chairman Kevin Taylor. “ This provides a great opportunity for local staff to join an organisation which is on a high growth trajectory and with plans to expand in 2021 and beyond.”

Established in 1997, the group provides network infrastructure to fixed and mobile carriers and the enterprise sector, offering large-scale, complex network design and installation, commissioning projects, data centre services and managed services. It bought Limerick-based 4site in 2019.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar welcomed the news of the new jobs, saying it underlined the company’s commitment to the Mid-West region.

“This year more than ever we have relied on our communications networks to keep in touch and I welcome the expansion of this sector here,” he said.

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said the move was a strong vote of confidence in the Mid-West region and its workforce.

The company this year plans to build its international network, opening operations in USA, Spain, Italy and Singapore.