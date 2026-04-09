Where are the fuel protests and which roads are closed in Dublin and across Ireland?

Petrol protests have created kilometres of tailbacks on the M3 and N7. Video: Alan Betson

Fuel protests over the Government’s response to rising petrol and diesel prices have entered their third day.

Several distinct but co-ordinated protests are under way, involving slow-moving convoys on motorways, such as the M1 and M50, as well as the blocking of main roads in Dublin.

Those taking part include hauliers and agricultural contractors using large trucks and tractors to disrupt traffic.

Below is the latest information on the protests, including affected locations, road closures and public transport disruption.

Dublin city centre

Fuel protesters have gathered at O’Connell Bridge, blocking traffic travelling through the city centre from north to south but also from east to west along the north quays.

Gardaí have placed barriers on Westmoreland Street and at the top of O’Connell Street to divert traffic.

Motorways

The fuel protests are causing delays on the M50 near junction 9. There are also long tailbacks eastbound on the N7 approaching Dublin. The M7 is closed around Portlaoise and on the approach to Limerick, between junction 29 and 30.

The M1 motorway is closed at junction 4 near Swords and Dublin Airport.

The M8 is closed northbound near Cashel, between junction 9 and junction 8.

There are delays on many of the other key routes to Dublin, including the N4/M4, N3/M3 and N2/M2.

Other motorways and roads experiencing delays include the M9, M18, M20 and N22.

A traffic sign on Swords Road in Dublin, alerting drivers of delays. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sean O’Neill, the communications director for Transport Infrastructure Ireland, has advised commuters to go to traffic.tii.ie for live updates.

“It’s a map of Ireland, it’ll show you where all the incidents are and you can plan accordingly,” he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

“We ask please anyone using the motorways for protest or for whatever need, please keep those hard shoulders open. They are needed for emergency vehicles and emergency situations so please keep them open regardless of what you’re doing on the motorway.”

[ Live updates as the fuel protests cause traffic disruption in Dublin and countrywideOpens in new window ]

Public transport

Luas

There are no Green Line Luas services between St Stephen’s Green and Dominick. Red Line services are running normally.

Dublin Bus

There are severe service disruptions and delays across the bus network in the capital.

Some afternoon services have been cancelled on the following routes: 142, P29, 51D, 69X, X1, X2, 41X, X27, 33X, 33D, X31, X25, X32, X28, X30 and 39X.

Other cross-city bus services are diverted and are using different termini.

The full list of cancellations, route diversions and termini changes can be found here.

Bus Éireann

Bus Éireann said several routes nationwide are experiencing considerable delays.

“There are slow-moving convoys and a barricade in Sligo town affecting all services. In addition, there slow-moving convoys on the N18 (Ennis Road), starting in Bunratty heading towards Limerick,” a statement said.

The following routes are among those with some cancelled services:

Route 51: Cork to Galway

Route 320: Charleville to Limerick

Route 350: Ennis to Galway

Bus Éireann will be updating its list of cancelled or delayed services here.

Cork

Fuel protesters are continuing to blockade the entrances to the Whitegate oil refinery in Co Cork.

Rosslare Harbour and Europort

Protests in the Rosslare area are causing significant delays and disruption to traffic, including access to and from the port and surrounding roads.

Galway

A protest and blockade was continuing at the fuel depot at Galway Harbour on Thursday morning.