Putin declares 32-hour ceasefire in Ukraine war for Orthodox Easter

Russian president Vladimir Putin has declared a 32-hour ceasefire in Ukraine over the Orthodox Easter weekend.

Putin’s decree, released by the Kremlin, orders Russian forces to observe a ceasefire starting at 4pm on Saturday and lasting until the end of Sunday.

“In connection with the approaching holiday of Orthodox Easter, a ceasefire is declared ​from 1600 on 11th April to the end of the ⁠day of 12th April,” the Kremlin announcement ‌said. “We ‌proceed ​on the basis that the Ukrainian side will follow the example ⁠of the Russian ​Federation.”

The announcement said defence ​minister Andri Belousov had issued an order to ‌Russia’s top commander, chief ​of the general staff Valery Gerasimov, “to stop for ⁠this period military ⁠action in ​all directions”.

Putin’s move follows Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s proposal earlier this week to observe a pause in attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure over the Orthodox Easter.

He said he made the offer through the United States, which has been mediating talks between delegations from Moscow and Kyiv as Russia’s invasion stretches into a fifth year.

Previous attempts to secure ceasefires have had little or no impact.

Zelenskiy said early on ‌Friday that Ukraine would act ​in accordance with an Easter ceasefire.

“Ukraine has repeatedly ​stated that we are ⁠ready for reciprocal steps. We ‌proposed ‌a ​ceasefire during the Easter holiday ⁠this ​year and ​will act accordingly,” ‌Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

“People need an Easter without threats and a real move towards ‌peace, and ⁠Russia has a chance not to ‌return to attacks even after ​Easter.”

Putin unilaterally declared a 30-hour ceasefire last Easter, but each side accused the other of breaking it.

The Kremlin statement announcing the ceasefire said that “orders have been issued for this period to cease hostilities in all directions”, adding that “troops are to be prepared to counter any possible provocations by the enemy, as well as any aggressive actions”.

“We assume that the Ukrainian side will follow the example of the Russian Federation,” it said.

Russia has effectively rejected a 30-day unconditional truce proposed last year by the US and Ukraine as a step towards peace, insisting instead on a comprehensive settlement, but Moscow has announced several short, unilateral ceasefires.

The US-led talks have made no progress on key issues, and Washington’s attention has switched to the Middle East conflict while the Russian and Ukrainian armies remain locked in battle on the roughly 1,300km front line. – AP/Reuters