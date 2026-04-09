Fuel protests enter third day with traffic disruption and public transport delays expected

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Nationwide fuel price protests are set to enter a third day on Thursday

Protesters continue to block O’Connell Street and O’Connell Bridge in Dublin city centre

Dublin Bus has warned customers that road closures are likely to result in delays and disruptions to morning services

The Luas Green line is currently not operating between St Stephen’s Green and Dominick St due to protesters blocking the tracks at O’Connell Bridge

On Wednesday demonstrations closed off parts of the M50, M7, M11, N18, M8 and N28 routes

An Garda has warned that slow-moving convoys may cause delays and has advised road users to allow extra time for their journeys

Protesters blocked the entrance to the State’s only oil refinery in Co Cork on Wednesday as well as other fuel depots in counties Galway and Limerick on Wednesday

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has condemned the blockade of the State’s only oil refinery as an “act of national sabotage”

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Disruption caused by rolling nationwide fuel protests are set to enter a third day with public transport companies warning of service disruption due to road closures.

Dublin Bus has said this morning that road closures in Dublin city centre are causing delays and disruptions.

“We wish to advise customers that due to fuel price protests, we are experiencing ongoing severe service disruptions and delays across the Dublin Bus network,” Dublin Bus said in a statement.

Luas commuters also face disruption. Luas Green Line trams are currently not operating between St Stephen’s Green and Dominick due to protesters blocking the tracks at O’Connell Bridge.

Green Line passengers, please be advised Green Line services are currently not operating between St. Stephen's Green and Dominick. Services are operating between Broombridge and Dominick and between St. Stephen's Green and Brides Glen only. This is due to a protest at O'Connell… — Luas (@Luas) April 9, 2026