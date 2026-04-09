Fuel protests enter third day with traffic disruption and public transport delays expected

Main Points
- Nationwide fuel price protests are set to enter a third day on Thursday
- Protesters continue to block O’Connell Street and O’Connell Bridge in Dublin city centre
- Dublin Bus has warned customers that road closures are likely to result in delays and disruptions to morning services
- The Luas Green line is currently not operating between St Stephen’s Green and Dominick St due to protesters blocking the tracks at O’Connell Bridge
- On Wednesday demonstrations closed off parts of the M50, M7, M11, N18, M8 and N28 routes
- An Garda has warned that slow-moving convoys may cause delays and has advised road users to allow extra time for their journeys
- Protesters blocked the entrance to the State’s only oil refinery in Co Cork on Wednesday as well as other fuel depots in counties Galway and Limerick on Wednesday
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has condemned the blockade of the State’s only oil refinery as an “act of national sabotage”
Best Reads
- How do gardaí weigh the right to protest with the rights of those affected?
- Fuel protest organisers promise ‘massive’ nationwide action
- Have your say: How have you been affected by the fuel protests?
- ‘I can’t afford to spend the whole day in traffic’: Commuters hit with gridlock
- Who are the fuel protesters ‘turning O’Connell Street into a car park’?
Disruption caused by rolling nationwide fuel protests are set to enter a third day with public transport companies warning of service disruption due to road closures.
Dublin Bus has said this morning that road closures in Dublin city centre are causing delays and disruptions.
“We wish to advise customers that due to fuel price protests, we are experiencing ongoing severe service disruptions and delays across the Dublin Bus network,” Dublin Bus said in a statement.
Luas commuters also face disruption. Luas Green Line trams are currently not operating between St Stephen’s Green and Dominick due to protesters blocking the tracks at O’Connell Bridge.
Green Line passengers, please be advised Green Line services are currently not operating between St. Stephen's Green and Dominick. Services are operating between Broombridge and Dominick and between St. Stephen's Green and Brides Glen only. This is due to a protest at O'Connell…— Luas (@Luas) April 9, 2026
#DBSvcUpdate Road closures remain in place this morning as a result of a protest. We are experiencing service disruptions across the Dublin Bus network, please allow additional travel time. More details here:https://t.co/iybbl02cun— dublinbusnews (@dublinbusnews) April 9, 2026