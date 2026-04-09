Trump says US forces will stay in region and start ‘shooting’ again unless Iran complies with ceasefire

Main Points

US president Donald Trump has said US forces will remain “in place” until Iran complies with the “real” ceasefire agreement

He said the US will start “shooting” again unless ​Tehran fully complies with the deal

The absence of Strait of Hormuz reopening in any meaningful way has worried markets and oil prices edged higher overnight

Trump has said talks with Iran on the 10-point two-week ceasefire plan will be held behind closed doors

Israel insisted that its fighting in Lebanon, which it says is targeting Iran-backed Hizbullah, must be considered separate from the war on Iran

Several states in the Gulf region accused Iran of breaking the ceasefire and Iran has previously stated that Lebanon must be included in any truce

The United Nations criticised Israel for Wednesday’s attacks on Lebanon which the authority said resulted in ‘significant civilian casualties’

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Pakistan declares national holiday ahead of talks

Pakistan has suddenly declared two days of local holidays in Islamabad from Thursday, authorities said, ahead of US-Iran talks due to take place in the capital.

No reason was given in the official notification, but authorities in Islamabad have often announced holidays or restrictions for security reasons ahead of high-profile diplomatic events.

Pakistan has been preparing for high-stakes talks involving US and Iranian representatives.

The White House says the vice president, JD Vance, will be leading a team to the negotiations in Islamabad “this weekend”.

Oil prices rebound after biggest one-day drop in six years

People protest against the war in Iran in New York on Wednesday night. Photograph: Olga Fedorova/EPA

Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after their biggest one-day drop since April 2020, as the Strait of Hormuz remained largely blocked and Israeli attacks on Lebanon threatened to derail the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East.

Brent rose toward $97 a barrel after slumping 13 per cent on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate was also near $97. Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported that passage of tankers through the strait was halted after Israeli strikes, although US vice president JD Vance countered that assertion, saying “we are seeing signs that the straits are starting to reopen.”

On Thursday, two fully laden Chinese oil tankers in the Persian Gulf were approaching the strait, potentially putting them on track to become the first such vessels to cross since the ceasefire was announced. A successful passage is not guaranteed, and there’s been little change in traffic over the past day.

The near-halt of traffic through the waterway — through which about a fifth of the world’s crude and liquefied natural gas flowed before the US and Israel first struck Iran at the end of February — has caused the biggest-ever oil market disruption. Vance will lead a US delegation to Islamabad in Pakistan for direct talks with Tehran on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic’s Ports and Maritime Organization announced two designated safe routes for vessels entering and exiting the strait, according to state-run Nour News. The passageways were established to avoid possible mines, according to the report.

[ Iran to charge cryptocurrency fees for ships passing Strait of HormuzOpens in new window ]

Even once Hormuz transit picks up, the return of energy supplies won’t be instant. Output has been reduced at oil and gas fields, while refineries have curtailed production or shut down. Some of those will take weeks — or possibly longer — to return to normal.

“This isn’t over just yet,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president for trading at BOK Financial Securities Inc. “We will need to see a full opening of the strait with no obstacles before we see crude prices in the low $80s. And I don’t see that in the next two weeks.”

Israel kills at least 254 people in Lebanon strikes

Israel carried out its largest attack on Lebanon on Wednesday since its war with Hizbullah began, killing at least 254 people and wounding 837.

Warplanes levelled several buildings in the centre of Beirut, filling the skies with smoke in what Israel’s defence minister said was “a surprise strike” on the pro-Iranian group.

The Lebanese capital was filled with cars crumpled by the blasts and the flaming wreckage of buildings that first responders struggled to extinguish, as Israel bombed more than 100 Hizbullah military sites across Lebanon.

Emergency worker as the site of an Israeli strike in Ain al-Mreisseh, Beirut, on Wednesday. Photograph: Benoit Durand/AFP via Getty Images

The office of Israel’s prime minister Binyamin Netanjayu said the two-week Middle East ceasefire did not include Lebanon, contrary to a statement made by mediator Pakistan – while US president Donald Trump, after initially remaining silent, said Lebanon was “a separate skirmish” and not part of the deal.

Iranian sources told Iran’s Tasnim news agency that the country was ready to exit the ceasefire agreement if Israel “persists in violating the truce in Lebanon”, and the crisis was discussed by Iran’s foreign minister and his Pakistani counterpart.

Israel Katz, the Israeli defence minister, said Iran and Lebanon were separate and that the aim was to “change the reality in Lebanon and remove threats from the residents of the north”.

Katz went on to directly threaten Hizbullah’s leader. “We warned Naim Qassem that Hizbullah will pay a very heavy price for attacking Israel on Iran’s behalf – and Naim Qassem’s personal turn will come too,” he said.

The Red Cross said it was “outraged by the devastating death and destruction” in densely populated areas across Lebanon, adding that the country had been once again plunged into “panic and chaos”. - Reuters

UN warns ceasefire at ‘grave risk’ if Israel keeps attacking Lebanon

The UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has warned that ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon pose “a grave risk” to the fragile US-Iran truce.

“The ongoing military activity in Lebanon poses a grave risk to the ceasefire and the efforts toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region. The Secretary-General reiterates his call to all parties to immediately cease hostilities,” the spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trump threatens US will start ‘shooting’ again if Iran deal fails

Donald Trump post on his Truth Social platform

Donald Trump has said US military ships and aircraft ‌will remain around Iran and threatened that the US will start “shooting” again unless ​Tehran fully complies with the deal reached with Washington.

“All US Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry ... will remain in place in, ​and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully ⁠complied with," Trump said on his Truth Social ‌platform on Wednesday.

“If ‌for ​any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, ⁠and stronger than anyone ​has ever seen before."

Iran had said earlier on Wednesday that it ‌would be “unreasonable” to proceed ​with talks to forge a permanent peace deal with the ⁠United States after Israel ⁠pounded ​Lebanon with its heaviest strikes yet on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people.

The two sides appeared to be far apart on Iran’s nuclear program, with Trump saying Iran had agreed to stop enriching uranium, and Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammed Bager Qalibaf saying it was allowed to ‌continue enriching uranium ⁠under the terms of the ceasefire.

“It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the ‌fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz ​WILL BE OPEN & SAFE," Trump added in ​his Truth Social post.