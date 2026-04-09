Masters 2026 live updates: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry among early tee-times

The Masters will begin this afternoon at Augusta National, Georgia with defending champion Rory McIlroy hoping to emulate his heroics from last year when he won his first green jacket.

Elsewhere, Shane Lowry and Tom McKibbin are the other Irish in the field, while Scottie Scheffler comes into the tournament as favourite, despite not hitting top form so far this season.

Follow our live updates below.

Notable tee-times - Irish time (local time)

2.43pm (5.56pm) Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry (Ire), Jason Day (Aus)

Dustin Johnson, (Ire), Jason Day (Aus) 3.07pm (6.20pm) Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Xander Schauffele

Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Xander Schauffele 3.31pm (6.44pm) Rory McIlroy (N Ire), Cameron Young, Mason Howell*

(N Ire), Cameron Young, Mason Howell* 4.15pm (12.50pm) Andrew Novak, Tom McKibbin (N Ire) , Brian Campbell

Andrew Novak, , Brian Campbell 6.44pm (3.19pm) Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Gary Woodland

Full tee times.

We are going to rush through a little more nostalgia before I bring you live to the course. There’s not a great deal happening scoring wise.

Lee Trevino: "It was the greatest Masters I've ever seen, and I've watched them all."



Legends reflect on Rory McIlroy's 2025 Masters title. pic.twitter.com/18kXehSORS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 7, 2026

Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy have developed a rivalry over the last few years with Bryson claiming the 2024 US Open in dramatic fashion and Rory then beating Bryson in the final group at last year’s Masters.



Bryson spoke about the rivalry ahead of this year’s Masters:… pic.twitter.com/1u9g4gv6Rw — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) April 7, 2026

You got to love a rivalry!

A lot of new faces for 2026 Masters

The record for most first-year players in the Masters field (outside of the inaugural tournament in 1934) is 26 in 2020, the famous November tournament. While this year won’t break that record, there are still 22 first-time starters to watch this week.

Michael Brennan

Jacob Bridgeman

Ethan Fang (a)

Ryan Gerard

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Harry Hall

Jackson Herrington (a)

Brandon Holtz (a)

Mason Howell (a)

Casey Jarvis

Naoyuki Kataoka

John Keefer

Fifa Laopakdee (a)

Tom McKibbin

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Andrew Novak

Marco Penge

Mateo Pulcini (a)

Kristoffer Reitan

Samuel Stevens

Sami Valimaki

LIV Golf players in 2026 Masters field

There are nine members of LIV Golf in the 2026 Masters Tournament. Absent from that list are Brooks Koepka and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, who both announced they had left the league ahead of the 2026 season and are working toward a full return to the PGA TOUR. They are both playing at Augusta.

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio Garcia

Tyrrell Hatton

Dustin Johnson

Tom McKibbin

Jon Rahm

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson hit ceremonial tee shots down the first fairway at Augusta National to officially open 90th Masters as the honorary starters for the fourth successive year.

Just 11 golfers have fulfilled the role of honorary starters. Nicklaus — with a record six green jackets to his name — has served since 2010, the longest of today’s three champions. Player, with three titles, joined Nicklaus two years later and Watson entered the fold in 2022.

The practice was originated in an unofficial sense in 1941, when amateur Francis Ouimet played the first round before withdrawing at the urging of tournament co-founder Bobby Jones. This sparked the idea for a tradition that would be formalised 22 years later.

Jock Hutchison and Fred McLeod became the first official honorary starters when they took the first shots of the 1963 Masters.

Those 11 golfers who’ve been honorary starters at the Masters, along with the years they filled the role:

Jock Hutchison: 1963-1973

Fred McLeod: 1963-1976

Byron Nelson: 1981-2001 (non-consecutive)

Gene Sarazen: 1981-1999

Ken Venturi: 1983

Sam Snead: 1984-2002

Arnold Palmer: 2007-2016

Jack Nicklaus: 2010-present

Gary Player: 2012-present

Lee Elder: 202

Tom Watson: 2022-present

Who doesn’t appreciate a little nostalgia for the day that’s in it.

From the vaults: a BBC exclusive with Masters debutant, 19 year old ⁦@McIlroyRory⁩ on this day in 2009. pic.twitter.com/i2xV9UwSxU — Shane O’Donoghue 🇮🇪 (@ShaneODonoghue) April 8, 2026

Frankie Fleetwood och Iris Lowry stjäl showen på det berömda sista hålet ⛳️😍 pic.twitter.com/Q3Dw5eQdVY — Viaplay Golf (@ViaplayGolfSE) April 8, 2026

But thankfully for McIlroy the issue has been successfully treated, with the lack of game time perhaps the greater concern. Still, McIlroy has looked in fine fettle in his carefully mapped out practice rounds and is poised to bring a strong defence of the green jacket.

Warning for any diabetics the following content may exceed safe saccharine levels.

The joy of Wednesday at the Masters. #themasters pic.twitter.com/AiUag49tw9 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026

Rory McIlroy joined me at the Par 3 Contest to detail the emotion of hosting the Masters champion’s dinner, the family magic of the Par 3, and what he has to do to defend the Masters title. pic.twitter.com/umJ6wkx5Yv — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) April 8, 2026

Hello and welcome to the Masters. John O’Sullivan here and along with David Gorman later we’ll be taking you through the first round of the first Major of the season. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion, the Northern Ireland golfer prevailing in a nerve shredding playoff victory over Justin Rose last year to become only the sixth player to claim a Grand Slam across the four Majors: Masters, US PGA Championship, US Open, British Open.

There is no Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson for the first time since 1994. Woods has had a much-publicised fallout from a car crash and driving under influence arrest from two weeks ago, which led to his withdrawal, while Mickelson is attending to a family health matter.

The 35-year-old McIlroy will be bidding to become the first back-to-back Masters champion since Woods achieved the feat in 2001 and 2002. It’s happened on two other occasions in the tournament’s history, with Jack Nicklaus (1965-66) and Nick Faldo (1989-90).

The Irish contingent at Augusta is bolstered by Shane Lowry and Tom McKibbin. There is an old golfing adage about beware the injured golfer. McIlroy has had to deal with a back muscle injury which forced his withdrawal from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, disrupting his preparations.

Masters 2026 preview

The guard has truly changed. Rory McIlroy’s return down Magnolia Lane as champion and Scottie Scheffler’s long-standing position atop the world rankings has the two men firmly, and rightly, installed as the headline acts headed into this 90th edition of the Masters, writes Philip Reid.

For the first time in forever – well, since 1994 – neither one of Phil Mickelson nor Tiger Woods are in the field and, although their fiercely competitive days are behind them, their absence seems almost like a side note to the main drama that will play out over four days on the pristine turf in ideal weather conditions.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 17th tee during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

McIlroy’s bid to defend the title he won in a playoff against Justin Rose last year has the Northern Irishman bidding to become just the fourth player to go back-to-back, last achieved by Woods in 2002, but with absolutely none of the baggage that accompanied him for a decade in his pursuit of the career Grand Slam.

Read the full preview here.