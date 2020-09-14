Huawei Freebuds Pro: keeping up nicely with Apple’s AirPods

€179

It was only a matter of time before Huawei unveiled a new version of its Freebuds earbuds that would keep up with Apple’s AirPods Pro. The latest version certainly look a bit closer to Apple’s top-end headphones – with a distinctively Huawei twist – and have active noise cancellation (ANC) that works quite well with the fit provided by the silicon ear tips.

As you might imagine, they work best with Huawei devices, but you can use them with any bluetooth-enabled audio device, and there is the Huawei AI Life app for Android devices that allow you to switch between different levels of active noise cancelling.

Huawei has also improved battery life, with 4.5 hours with ANC switched on and seven hours without.

