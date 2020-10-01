Google unveils new Nest Audio smart speaker

€100

When Google unveiled its new products, the Nest Audio may have caught a bit of attention.

The new device is Google’s latest smart speaker, and replaces the original Google Home. Not only is it louder that the Google Home -- by 75 per cent, apparently -- it has 50 per cent stronger bass too. That means the device will not only be a great smart speaker, but also sounds better than the original, so you can replace some of the standard speakers around your home and not lose out.

The Nest Audio also adapts to its location, adjusting to the background noise in your home and raising the volume so you can hear Google Assistant. It will also change the sound to adapt to different content, through the Media EQ feature.

The Nest Audio also comes in two colors, chalk and charcoal.

