Virgin Media unveils new entertainment platform

Virgin Media has launched its new entertainment platform, TV 360, overhauling its current TV offering.

The TV 360 platform includes voice search and control, video apps such as Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime, and a more streamlined programme guide.

The 4K-ready TV 360 set-top box replaces the company’s previous Horizon service, which was launched in Ireland in 2013. Virgin has also introduced the Mini box for multi-room viewing, with the TV Anywhere app for viewing on a tablet or mobile device.

Paul Higgins, vice president of commercial with Virgin Media Ireland said the new platform was Virgin’s biggest change in technology and service for a number of years. “I think we’ve come a long way since the inception of cable TV, the TV-only customer base,” he said. “I think it’s great that we are able to bring to market our latest and greatest TV service. It’s a much faster, much more customer friendly interface. The reflection on the current TV platform and service has been listened to and understood.”

Viewers can record six channels why watching a seventh channel, or while viewing recordings, catch-up TV or on-demand content. The platform also allows users to create individual profiles with favourite channels and individual recommendations.

Virgin has included a new “startover” feature that lets viewers skip back to the beginning of programmes on all major channels.

The company has been offering the TV 360 service to its existing custiomers as an upgrade for the past few weeks, but the service is now widely available to new customers.

“Voice search has now completely eradicated a whole host of things,” Mr Higgins said. “People of all ages are embracing the voice search, much more than we thought they would.”

The box also comes with some environmental benefits, reducing power consumer by 64 per cent compared with the Horizon box.

“It’s so important to us to be able to combine leading technological innovation with our long standing-standing commitment to sustainability and, with this new Virgin TV 360 entertainment platform, we can deliver on both fronts,” Mr Higgins said.