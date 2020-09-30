Tech Tools: Google Chromecast €70

It’s been a while since Google updated the Chromecast to any real extent. But 2020 brings a bit of a change to the streaming stick: Chromecast has a new design, some new software, and a remote control.

Google has updated Chromecast with a new interface it is calling Google TV, and a remote control that means you are no longer reliant on your phone to control the device. It is also getting some new colours (although only white will be available in Ireland).

