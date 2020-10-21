Google opens applications for scholarship to support women in computer science

Google has opened applications for its annual scholarship to support women in computer science education.

The Generation Google scholarship for 2021 will award successful applicants €5,000 annually for the duration of their studies. Aimed at undergraduate studies, the programme is designed to increase gender equality in computer science in Ireland, and encourage women to become role models in the industry,

The scholarship, which was previously named the Women’s Techmakers Scholarship, is in its second year. In 2019, 12 students were awarded the scholarship.

“Google is committed to inspiring a new generation of women to begin careers in computer science and our Generation Google Scholarship programme does just that. To ensure gender equality in the Irish tech industry we need to encourage women to study in the computer science and engineering fields, offer support and mentorship to women and help foster a positive view of the working experience for women in tech,” said Jessica McCarthy, director of engineering at Google Ireland.

Undergraduates

“We hope that this dedicated programme in Ireland will help engage a new generation of young Irish women to continue their education and careers in tech.”

The programme is open to first or second year undergraduates at a university or institute of technology in Ireland, studying computer science, computer engineering, or a closely related technical field.

Applicants must also intend to continue pursuing their Bachelors degree at a universityor institute of technology in Ireland for at least the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years.

Applications will be open until December 4th 2020 at Google’s scholarships page.