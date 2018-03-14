French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of ‘abusive practices’

The French finance minister has accused Google and Apple of taking advantage of French developers and said that the country will take legal action against the tech giants for “abusive commercial practices.”

Speaking on Wednesday on RTL radio, Bruno Le Maire said: “I learned that when developers develop their applications and sell to Google and Apple: their prices are imposed; Google and Apple take all their data; Google and Apple can unilaterally rewrite their contracts.”

He added: “All that is unacceptable and it’s not the economy that we want. They can’t treat our start-ups and developers the way they do.”

Mr Le Maire said the fines could amount to “million of euros.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Google declined to comment.

