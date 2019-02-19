Finance chief of troubled Datalex quits after less than three months

Datalex’s chief financial officer Donal Rooney has decided to quit the Dublin-listed software provider to the travel industry, having found himself having to preside over a massive profit warning within weeks of joining the company.

Mr Rooney joined Datalex on December 5th, having previously served in similar role in hotel investment and management company Amaris Hospitality and the National Asset Management Agency.

On January 15th, Datalex shares slumped almost 60 per cent after it warned that its 2018 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation may come to a loss of almost $4 million.

It signalled that it was struggling to recover higher-than-expected costs from its largest project, known to be the overhaul of German airline Lufthansa’s digital commerce offering.

The group also disclosed the same day that it may have misstated revenues and earnings for the first4 half of 2018, mainly due to how it booked income associated with same project.

Stock pressure

Datalex’s stock took another hit last week when the group disappointed investors with its earnings guidance for 2019 and 2020 and unveiled plans to cut jobs and contracted positions to save up to $10 million annually from next year.

It is understood that Mr Rooney had taken the view in recent times that the job was vastly different to the one he signed up to last year.

Datalex’s chief executive Aidan Brogan said: “I am grateful to Donal for his support, hard work and dedication through what has been a most challenging period for the group. I would like to wish him every success in his future career.”

Mr Rooney will remain in office until the end of April to assist with the transition to a new chief financial officer.

The company said that the process to appoint his successor has begun and an announcement will be made “in due course”.