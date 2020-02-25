Dyson’s Irish unit records 16% rise in turnover to €51.4m

The Irish arm of Dyson, the well-known designer and manufacturer of household appliances, has recorded a 16 per cent rise in turnover to €51.4 million in 2018, newly filed accounts show.

The company recorded a pre-tax profit of €1.07 million in 2018, up from €721,330 a year earlier.

Founded by inventor Sir James Dyson in Wiltshire, England in 1991, Dyson manufactures a range of vacuum cleaners, hair dryers, air purifiers, hand dryers, bladeless fans. lamps and heaters.

The company employs 73 people locally, up from 63 a year earlier. Staff costs, including wages, rose to €2.6 million from €2.05 million in 2018. Directors’ remuneration totalled €160,680.

Dyson last year announced plans to relocate the group’s head office from the UK to Singapore. Sir James, a prominent advocate for Brexit, was accused of hypocrisy after the decision was announced.

Bloomberg recently reported that Dyson has applied for a patent for a new pair of headphones that come with a built-in air purifier to help combat the harmful effects of air pollution. The patent application describes a pair of headphones with air filters built into the ear cups.