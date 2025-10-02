MetroLink will have adverse effects across Dublin, planning commission acknowledges

The construction would require removal of railings, bollards and traditional lamp-posts and trees at St Stephen's Green

An Coimisiún Pleanála resoundingly endorsed MetroLink in the railway order issued on Thursday.

It did acknowledge, however, there would be adverse effects ranging from “significant” to “profound” at several locations.

“Significant, permanent adverse impacts” would be felt “in respect of the compulsory acquisition of occupied housing at a number of locations”, it said.

These include the College Gate apartment complex, and eight Dublin City Council houses on Townsend Street, all of which are due to be levelled for the Tara station.

There would be a “very significant adverse impact” on the setting and character of St Stephen’s Green, a protected structure and national monument, which is a particular concern of the Office of Public Works.

The construction would require removal of railings, bollards and traditional lamp-posts and trees. Following the completion of construction, the restoration landscaping strategy will have a “limited effect in addressing the overall impact of construction” for a number of years. Once the trains are running, the impact would “remain at the level of very significant”, the commission said.

There would also be “very significant adverse impact on architectural heritage at O’Connell Street Upper”, arising from proposed demolition works between Nos 43-58 O’Connell Street Upper that includes demolition within the curtilage of a protected structure.

The demolition of Hedigan’s pub, also known as the Brian Boru at Cross Guns Bridge in Phibsborough, is described as a “significant adverse impact”.

There would be “profound adverse impacts” on Four Masters Park, in front of the Mater hospital, arising from “the scale of clearance and excavation works proposed and the required presence of construction elements within the park for prolonged periods”.

Following the completion of construction, the park will be restored, but with a slightly different alignment and a reduced area.

A “profound adverse impact” will also be imposed on the setting and character of the gate lodges of Santry Lodge, a protected structure.

There will be “short-term significant negative impacts” on the western and southwestern commuter rail lines, due to the need for a temporary line closure to facilitate track lowering at Glasnevin station.

A “very significant adverse impact” is identified on the setting and character of Carroll’s Building, a 1960s protected structure in Dublin 6.

Our Lady of Victories Church in Ballymun will be significantly impacted during construction, as will Lissenhall Bridge in Swords, a protected structure, during the operation of the line.

Groundborne noise is also likely to temporarily impact the areas around Glasnevin, Mater, Tara and Charlemont stations during construction. This is noise which originates from vibrations in the ground, for example from boring machines.

The commission said it was “satisfied that these impacts cannot be avoided or mitigated due to the nature of groundborne noise, the extent and depth of the required excavations and the proximity to receptors, all of which are necessary to deliver a metro system within an urban environment”.