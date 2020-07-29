Draper Esprit makes £18m after sale of TransferWise stake

Dublin and London-listed venture capital firm Draper Esprit has sold its remaining holding in TransferWise, giving it a cash return of about £18 million (€19.8 million), the company said on Wednesday.

In total, the company has generated £33 million from its investment in the money transfer service across two share sales. It originally acquired a stake in the business in October 2017.

“The TransferWise disposal highlights our focus on active management in the portfolio and is also an excellent example of a successful secondary transaction that has enabled us to generate a healthy return on our initial investment in a relatively short space of time,” said Draper Esprit chief executive Martin Davis.

Draper Esprit also updated shareholders on other investments, such as that in UiPath, a software company which has developed technology to automate robotic processes. The group’s fair value holding in UiPath increased by about £12 million as a result of a fundraising. Its holding is now worth about £40 million.

UiPath completed a series E investment round on July 13th, raising $225 million at a post-money valuation of $10.2 billion. Backers included Sequoia Capital and Tencent.

“UiPath’s latest fundraise reaffirms the huge opportunity offered by our strategy of investing in high growth private tech companies,” said Mr Davis.

Separately, Draper Esprit led the $20 million series C investment round into fraud detection company Revelin.