DisplayNote Technologies raises £1.1m for key hires

Belfast-based DisplayNote Technologies has secured £1.1 million (€1.25 million) in funding to be used to bolster the company’s ranks as it looks to build its international customer base.

Founded in January 2012 by Paul Brown and Andy Bell, the company builds software that makes it easier for people to present, share, connect and collaborate in real-time across large-format displays, desktop and mobile devices.

DisplayNote has partnered with some of the world’s largest manufacturers of display technology, including NEC, BENQ and Sahara to deploy its software on over three million devices worldwide.

“This investment will allow us to bring new products to market, invest further in R&D and grow our team as we continue to expand our global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and enterprise customer base.” Mr Brown said.

The latest investment has been made under the Bank of Ireland £15 million Kernal Capital Growth Fund (NI), which aims to accelerate growth at high potential start-up businesses in the North.

The investment brings total funding to date for the company to over £2 million after it previously raised €1.25 million through Kernal.