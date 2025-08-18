Downing Street warns against funding Palestine Action after Sally Rooney cash pledge

Novelist Sally Rooney says she will continue her support for 'direct action against genocide in whatever way I can'. Photograph: Conor McCabe Photography

Normal People author Sally Rooney risks committing a terrorist offence if she funds banned organisation Palestine Action, Downing Street has warned.

The award-winning author said she would donate her earnings from her books and BBC adaptations to support the group, which was recently proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK.

[ Sally Rooney: I support Palestine Action. If this makes me a ‘supporter of terror’ under UK law, so be it ]

Downing Street said “support for a proscribed organisation is an offence under the Terrorism Act” and said no one should be backing the group.

The Co Mayo native said that if backing Palestine Action “makes me a ‘supporter of terror’ under UK law, so be it”.

Writing in The Irish Times at the weekend, Ms Rooney said she would use the proceeds of her work and her public platform to continue her support for Palestine Action and “direct action against genocide in whatever way I can”.

Palestine Action was recently proscribed under terrorism legislation in the UK, but not under Irish law.

Ms Rooney lives in the west of Ireland.

The BBC has broadcast adaptations of Ms Rooney’s novels Normal People and Conversations With Friends in recent years.

But she has never been on the broadcaster’s staff. The PA news agency understands the corporation is not working with her on any upcoming projects.

Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, the ambassador of the state of Palestine in Ireland, said on Monday: “Sally Rooney is using her voice to call out international law and human rights violations in Palestine.

“I hope these calls result in practical actions that will stop the horrors we’re witnessing carried out by Israel in Palestine; to stop the genocide and forced displacement and end the Israeli occupation.”

In Westminster British prime minister Keir Starmer’s official spokesman would not specifically address the author’s comments, but said: “There is a difference between showing support for a proscribed organisation, which is an offence under the Terrorism Act, and legitimate protest in support of a cause.”

Asked what message Downing Street would give to people considering giving money to the group, the spokesman said: “Support for a proscribed organisation is an offence under the Terrorism Act and obviously the police will, as they have set out, they will obviously implement the law within the law as you’d expect.”

The spokesman said Palestine Action was proscribed “based on security advice following serious attacks the group has committed, following an assessment made by the [UK’s] Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre”.

In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said: “Matters relating to proscribed organisations are for the relevant authorities.”